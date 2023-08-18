2023 Homowo Cup called off after Great Olympics' withdrawal

The much anticipated Homowo Cup clash between Heats of Oak and Great Olympics has been called off following the latter's decision to be in this year's edition.

The expected crucial battle between the two rivals had aroused enthusiasm, but it received a major blow by Great Olympics' decision which forced organisers to suspend the planned event which was scheduled for Sunday, August 20.

A statement released on Friday afternoon read, "The Homowo Cup match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023, has been called off.

"This development has been necessitated by a late withdrawal from the said match by Accra Great Olympics. We apologise unreservedly to Nii Dr Ayi Bonte- Gbese Mantse, the Ghana Football Association, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, the media, and all football enthusiasts for this unfortunate development,"

While Great Olympics' reason for backing out remains unknown, Gbese Mantse Nii Dr Ayi Bonte has expressed his desire to convince them to agree on a new date to for the match.

Both clubs are based in Accra, and the occasion has special significance as a celebration of Ga heritage.