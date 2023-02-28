2023 President Cup: Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko to battle for GHC 50k

The winner of the 2023 Presidents Cup between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will receive GHC 50,000.

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), in charge of organizing the game, said it has agreed with the various stakeholders to use the Ghana Premier League matchday 20 fixture between the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko as the President’s Cup.

“The Ghana League match between giants, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko_SC scheduled for Sunday March 5 in Accra, will serve as the 2023 President's Cup. The winner of the tie will be crowned champion with President Nana Akufo-Addo in attendance”, GHALCA confirmed in a statement.

According to GHALCA president Kudjoe Fianoo, the reason behind using the Premier League clash between the two Ghanaian giants on Sunday, March 5, 2023 is as a result of the tight schedule on the football calendar.

“We went to the World Cup, so the league had to go on break." "We have been looking for a date, and we had to turn our attention to the league fixtures because there was no free day due to how the season is packed”.

“The winner of the match will get GHC 50,000 and the runner up will get GHC 30,000," he said on Happy FM.

The former Ashantigold Chief Executive Officer also explained the formalities for the game.

“If the game ends in a draw, it will go straight to the penalty shootouts to determine who wins the game.”

Hearts of Oak go into the game as defending champions after beating Kotoko 2-1 last year