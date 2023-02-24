2023 President Cup: Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko  to battle for title in league clash

The Ghana Premier League matchday 20 fixture between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Sunday, March 5, 2023, will also serve as the President Cup, according to GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo.

The former Ashantigold SC Chief Executive Officer in an interview said the President Cup is the first event to usher in the Independence Day celebrations.

According to Kudjoe Fianoo, after discussions with the various stakeholders, it has been agreed for the Super Clash game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to also serve as the President Cup due to the tight schedule on the football calendar.

“The government helped us organize the President Cup last year, and we are waiting for same to happen this year." We went to the World Cup, so the league had to go on break. We have been looking for a date, so we had to turn our attention to the league fixtures because there was no free day due to how the season is packed.

“Following consultations with the various stakeholders, we have planned to use the Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League game as the President Cup this year," he said on Happy FM.

"This game has already received publicity, and we plan to meet with stakeholders before kickoff."

“If the game ends in a draw, it will go straight to the penalty shootouts to determine who wins the game." The winner of the match will get Ghc 50,000 and the runner up will get GHC 30,000, which are proposals we will be sending to the teams.

Fianoo mentioned that GHALCA will meet the clubs on Friday to finalize the agreement. He also revealed that there are plans to honor former Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu, who lost his life in the Turkey and Syria earthquakes.