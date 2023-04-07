GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 07 April 2023
2023 Ramadan Cup launched with 30 Zongo communities set to compete

The annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has been officially launched at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Attendees included the Minister for Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, and the Head Coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko.

Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi, chaired the event. Tanko, fresh from guiding the Meteors to Afcon U-20 qualification, promised to provide the trophy for this year's edition.

Tamimu Issah, who came up with the idea for the Ramadan Cup eight years ago, emphasized that the tournament is open to all, not just Muslims.

 

This year's edition will feature 30 Zongo communities, two more than last year's, and is scheduled for April 29 and 30 at the Fadama Astroturf.

