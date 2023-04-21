2023 U-20 World Cup: Nigeria's Flying Eagles face tough draw in Group D

The draw for the highly-anticipated 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup has taken place in Zurich, Switzerland, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles have been drawn into Group D, which has been described as the "group of death".

The Nigerian U-20 national team will face stiff competition from Italy, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic in Group D. Despite the challenging draw, Nigeria remains confident of making a strong impression at the tournament.

Senegal and Tunisia, the other African representatives, have been drawn into Group C and Group E respectively.

The teams will face tough opponents from around the world as they battle for a spot in the knockout rounds.

🏆 The stage is set. Which nation will lift the FIFA #U20WC trophy? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 21, 2023

The U-20 FIFA World Cup tournament is set to kick off on Saturday, May 20, and football fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the action.

The tournament is expected to showcase some of the best young talents from across the globe and provide a platform for emerging stars to make their mark on the international stage.