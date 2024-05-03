2024/2025 Ghana Premier League season kick-off confirmed for September

The commencement dates for the 2024/2025 Premier League season have been officially confirmed, with the campaign set to begin on September 6, 2024.

This start date comes 82 days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season, which wrapped up on June 16, 2024.

Opening matches are scheduled to take place from Friday, September 6, 2024, to Monday, September 9, 2024, across all nine Premier League venues. T

he release of this calendar follows the approval of the 2024-25 football season plan by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Consistent with previous commitments made to clubs, the selected date aligns with the GFA's planned kick-off month.

It's worth noting that the current football season (2022/23) commenced during the weekend of Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18, 2023.

The early announcement of the league's start date aims to provide ample preparation time for clubs, players, and all stakeholders for what promises to be an exciting and action-packed season.

The GFA will subsequently unveil the full calendar and fixtures for the entire season in due course.