2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko pip Hearts of Oak to top-four finish

Asante Kotoko have beaten Hearts of Oak to a top-four finish at the end of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The two most successful clubs in the Ghanaian top-flight league went into the final weekend of the league campaign on Sunday, hoping to end the season on a positive note.

Asante Kotoko, in the final game of the season, played against Vision Football Club away from home.

Although the Porcupine Warriors scored first, Vision FC rallied from behind to secure a 3-1 win at the end of the contest.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, hosted FC Samartex in a tricky fixture to end the campaign.

In a game played at Accra Sports Stadium, the Phobians triumphed with a narrow 1-0 win after 90 minutes.

Unfortunately, the win was not enough to propel Hearts of Oak to go above Asante Kotoko in the league table.

Asante Kotoko’s superior head-to-head advantage meant that the Reds finished fourth in the league table, although on the same points [58] as Hearts of Oak.