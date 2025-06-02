2024/25 Ghana Premier League champion to be decided on final matchday

The Champions for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season will be decided on the final matchday of the campaign.

After months of exciting games in the Ghanaian top-flight league, the season will come to an end next weekend when the last round of games is played.

Heading into the final weekend, the three top teams; Nations FC, Gold Stars, and Asante Kotoko, have the chance of clinching the league title.

Nations FC top the league standings with 60 points after playing 32 games in the Ghana Premier League.

The team abandoned their Week 33 game against Holy Stars on Sunday, with the club citing insecurity and poor officiating.

Gold Stars follow in second position with 60 points and will finish the season with a final game against struggling Accra Lions.

Asante Kotoko, currently sitting third in the Ghana Premier League table, are on 58 points.

The Porcupine Warriors will end the season with a clash against Vision Football Club.

All three top clubs will be eager to win their final games of the season and hope other results go their way to claim the league title.

The last round of the games will be played on Sunday, June 8.