GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Check out league table ahead of Week 23

Published on: 05 March 2025
2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Check out league table ahead of Week 23

The race for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season will continue this weekend when the suspended campaign resumes across the various centres.

As communicated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the league will resume with Week 23 matches.

The first game of the matchday will see Hearts of Oak hosting Young Apostles at the Legon Sports Stadium on Saturday, March 8.

Later on Sunday, a total of eight matches will be played including the fixture between Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The fixture between Medeama SC and Bechem United on Sunday promises to be the highlight of the games this weekend.

Bibiani Gold Stars, scheduled to face off with FC Samartex, will head into the matchday as league leaders.

With 34 points, the team is ahead of Asante Kotoko in the league standings due to a better goal difference.

Other teams in the top four include Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, Karela United, Legon Cities, and Accra Lions are the teams in the relegation zone.

All 18 participating teams in the Ghana Premier League will be aiming for the three points in their upcoming games to improve their positions on the league table.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more