2024/25 Ghana Premier League Final Table: Hearts of Oak sneak into top four as Nations FC drop to fifth

Hearts of Oak have moved to fourth in the final table for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season following the ruling of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee on the abandoned Week 33 encounter between Holy Stars and Nations FC.

In the ruling, the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee fined Nations FC GHS2,500 for causing the abandonment of their Ghana Premier League fixture against Basake Holy Stars.

The committee, chaired by Osei Kwadwo Adow, Esq., ruled that Nations FC were solely responsible for the disruption, dismissing the club’s counter-protest and citing clear breaches of GFA Premier League Regulations.

According to the verdict, GHs1,250 of the fine will be paid to Basake Holy Stars, with the remaining GHs1,250 going to the GFA. In addition to the fine, Nations FC forfeited the match by a 3-0 scoreline, awarding all points and goals to Holy Stars under Article 33(1)(b).

Further punishment includes a three-point deduction from Nations FC’s season tally. The club, which finished the campaign with 60 points, will now drop to fifth place with 57.

With 58 points, Hearts of Oak have sneaked into fourth place, joining Gold Stars, Heart of Lions and Asante Kotoko in the top four.

Check out the final table for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season below.