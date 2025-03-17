2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Kotoko duo Kwame Opoku and Frederick Asare named in ToTW for Week 24

The Asante Kotoko duo of Kwame Opoku and Frederick Asare have been named in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League Team of the Week (ToTW) for Week 24.

The two players were in action for the Porcupine Warriors over the weekend when the team locked horns with defending champions FC Samartex.

In the game played on Saturday, striker Kwame Opoku scored in the second half to save Asante Kotoko from a defeat.

Goalkeeper Frederick Asare also captained the side on the matchday, pulling off some impressive saves and lasting the entire duration of the contest.

The two players are joined in the Team of the Week by Nations FC defender Razak Simpson, midfielder Hilary Adabo of FC Samartex, and Aduana Stars forward Kelvin Obeng.

Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito has also been named Coach of the Week after guiding his team to secure a vital 1-0 win against Hearts of Oak.

Check out the Ghana Premier League Team of the Week in the attachment below.