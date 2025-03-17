2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Kotoko retain top spot despite stalemate against FC Samartex

Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko are leading the race to clinch the Ghana Premier League title in the ongoing 2024/25 football season.

The Porcupine Warriors were in action over the weekend and locked horns with defending Champions FC Samartex.

Despite a pulsating encounter between the two sides, neither side could secure victory and had to settle for a point each after a 1-1 draw.

Although Asante Kotoko dropped two points from that game, the team ended the matchday on top of the Ghana Premier League table.

The Reds lead the standings with 38 points, one more than the team in second place, Bibiani Gold Stars.

The teams joining Asante Kotoko in the top four include Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities, Karela United, and Accra Lions are still stuck in the relegation zone.