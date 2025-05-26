2024/25 Ghana Premier League table after Week 32

After 32 games into the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, it appears the league title race will go all the way to the final matchday.

With just two matchdays left, Nations Football Club are leading the league table with 60 points and are favourites to lift the trophy, although it is not cast in stone.

Nations FC made a giant step towards lifting the Ghana Premier League title over the weekend following the team’s impressive 3-0 win against FC Samartex.

With the win over FC Samartex, Nations FC now top the Ghana Premier League table with 60 points, three more than Gold Stars in second, and five more than Asante Kotoko in third.

Heart of Lions, after a shocking 3-1 defeat to Young Apostles on Sunday, have fallen to fourth place in the league table with 54 points.

Hearts of Oak and Medeama Sporting Club follow in fifth and sixth places with 52 and 50 points respectively.

Defending champions FC Samartex sit in seventh place with 48 points and no chance of retaining the league table.

With Legon Cities FC already relegated, Accra Lions and Holy Stars must fight to the end to try and escape the drop.

Below is the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League table heading into the last two games of the season.