The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the Team of the Season for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The last round of games for the campaign was cleared on Sunday, June 8.

At the end of the season, Bibiani Gold Stars secured the league title after amassing 63 points to finish top of the standings.

Today, the Ghana FA has announced the Team of the Season as put together by former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.

The Team of the Season features Gold Stars goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi and a back four that includes highly-rated Medeama SC right-back Kamaradini Mamudu and Nations FC centre-back Razak Simpson.

The other defenders who made it into the Team of the Season include Asante Kotoko left-back Patrick Asiedu and Kelvin Oppong of Gold Stars.

FC Samartex midfielder dynamo Lord Hilary Adabo is joined in the midfield by Hearts of Oak’s Hussein Mohammed, as well as Ismael Addo of Heart of Lions.

Albert Amoah of Asante Kotoko, Nations FC forward Faisal Charwetey, and Berekum Chelsea captain Stephen Amankona lead the attack for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League Team of the Season.