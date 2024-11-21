2024/25 Ghana Premier League Week 12: In-form Hearts of Oak host Nsoatreman FC, Kotoko vs. Aduana Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that all 18 clubs will be in action this weekend for Week 12 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

Fans can look forward to thrilling encounters across the country, with key matches set to shape the league table.

In-form Hearts of Oak will host Nsoatreman FC at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, November 24, 2024, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT (7:00 PM local time). Hearts, enjoying a fine run of form, will aim to continue their ascent up the league table.

The headline match of Week 12 features a clash between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko SC. This eagerly anticipated fixture will take place at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Sunday, November 24. Both teams are aiming to bolster their standings with a vital win in this top-flight encounter.

League leaders Nations FC will welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday. Nations FC are determined to extend their lead at the top of the table and continue their impressive form.

Other Matches

Dreams FC will aim to make it three consecutive wins when they take on Karela United at the Tub Astro Turf on Sunday.

Basake Holy Stars host FC Samartex 1996 in the Western derby at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

Medeama SC travel to Wenchi to face off against Young Apostles FC in what promises to be a competitive match.

Heart of Lions will look to maintain their good run of form as they host Legon Cities FC at the Kpando Stadium.

Bechem United will seek back-to-back wins as they take on Accra Lions at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

Gold Stars FC are set to clash with Vision FC at the Duns Park on Sunday.

Fans are poised for an action-packed weekend as the competition heats up in the race for the league title.