2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview – Aduana FC vs. Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko will look to end their four-match losing streak when they travel to face Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium in Dormaa on Sunday.

The two teams meet again eight months after Aduana's 2-1 win in March 2024, which remains the most recent encounter between them.

Aduana come into the match after a 1-1 draw with Nsoatreman, extending their unbeaten run to four games. With 2 wins, 6 draws, and 3 losses this season, they’ve shown resilience, but they will be hoping for more consistency in front of goal, having scored just 10 goals in 11 matches. Aduana will need to improve their attacking output to get the better of a Kotoko side that has been struggling.

Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, are in poor form, having lost their last four matches to Nations, Bechem United, Hearts of Lions, and Legon Cities. Their defence has been leaky, conceding goals in each of their last five games, and they are in desperate need of improvement at the back. Despite having 4 wins, 3 draws, and 4 losses this season, Kotoko's inability to keep clean sheets has been a major concern.

In head-to-head encounters, Kotoko have had the upper hand, winning four of the last six meetings, with Aduana securing just one win. Kotoko’s superior record in recent meetings may give them a slight mental advantage, but they will need to put their defensive woes behind them to get a positive result against a resilient Aduana side.

Aduana will be looking to capitalise on Kotoko's struggles and push for a much-needed win, while the Porcupine Warriors will aim to restore their confidence with a much-needed victory to end their losing streak.