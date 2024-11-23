2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview – Basake Holy Stars vs. FC Samartex

Basake Holy Stars welcome FC Samartex to CAM Park for their next premier league match on Sunday, November 24 2024.

The premier league debutants occupy 13th position on the league standings after winning three, drawing three and losing five of their matches.

Abdulai Gazale’s side are just one point above the relegation zone and would definitely want to steer clear danger.

Holy Stars have lost just once at CAM Park, and two of their wins came at the same venue but they would have to be at their best against the defending champions.

Samartex were stunned at home by newcomers, Young Apostles who handed them their first defeat at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena this term.

The Timber Giants would want to shake off that shock defeat with a positive response on Sunday.

Nurudeen Amadu’s side sit in 6th position on the standings with 17 points, 5 behind leaders, Nations FC.

They would want to bounce back as soon as possible but they have to be clinical in front of goal, and show resilience on the road.