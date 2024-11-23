2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview – Bibiani Gold Stars vs. Vision FC

Bibiani Gold Stars will look to return to winning ways when they host Vision FC at Dun’s Park on Sunday, November 24 2024.

Frimpong Manso’s side have not won in their last three matches and will be eager to bank all three points at home.

The Miners will also be eyeing a return to the summit of the league standings after they were toppled by Nations FC who they trail by 2 points.

Gold stars remain unbeaten at home this term and only Dreams FC have picked up a point from Dun’s Park.

They would want to make their home dominance count against premier league debutants, Vision FC.

The newbies are in the relegation zone after going winless in their last six matches.

Nana Kweku Agyemang and his charges will aim to pick up the pieces when they visit Dun’s Park but they know it won’t be easy.

They would have to produce something special if they want to leave Bibiani with a positive result.