2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview - Heart of Lions vs. Legon Cities

Hearts of Lions will face Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at Kpando Sports Stadium.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides since December 2023, with Hearts of Lions having won once and Legon Cities once, including a 2-0 victory for Hearts of Lions in June.

Hearts of Lions are in good form, extending their unbeaten run to four matches after a 0-0 draw against Accra Lions. Their solid defence has been a key feature, particularly in home games, where they’ve kept 10 consecutive clean sheets. With 4 wins, 6 draws, and just 1 loss this season, they are positioned well in the league.

On the other hand, Legon Cities come into this match buoyed by a 2-1 win over Basake Holy Stars. However, their away form has been concerning, having conceded goals in their last 10 away matches. With 3 wins, 2 draws, and 6 losses this season, they’ll need to tighten up defensively to challenge Hearts of Lions.

Both teams have shown resilience, but Hearts of Lions’ home form and strong defence could give them the edge in this encounter.