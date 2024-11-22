2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview - Hearts of Oak vs. Nsoatreman

Hearts of Oak will host Nsoatreman at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday, November 23, with kickoff set for 7:00 pm local time.

The Phobians are in fine form and will look to extend their winning streak to four games in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak come into this encounter on the back of three consecutive wins against Karela, Vision FC, and Medeama SC.

Importantly, they’ve kept three clean sheets in those matches, showcasing defensive solidity.

With five wins, three draws, and three losses so far this season, they sit in a strong position, aiming to close the gap on league leaders Nations FC.

Nsoatreman, on the other hand, have struggled in recent weeks, drawing 1-1 with Aduana Stars in their last outing.

Their away form has been a concern, with six consecutive matches on the road without a clean sheet.

They’ve managed just three wins this season, scoring 11 goals but conceding 14, an area they’ll need to improve if they’re to challenge Hearts.

The Phobians boast a dominant record against Nsoatreman, winning four of their last five meetings. Their last clash ended in a 2-1 victory for Hearts in March.

Head coach Aboubakar Ouattara remains cautious despite his side’s recent success, insisting on the need for teamwork to sustain their form.

"Well, the talent is there. But we are trying to focus on teamwork," Ouattara said. "The only things we have are hard work and teamwork to grow the team. It’s not easy, but we’re doing our best. The individuals are talented, but we’re building the team slowly."

Given Hearts’ current form and superior head-to-head record, they are favourites to secure a victory, especially with their strong defence and Nsoatreman’s struggles on the road.