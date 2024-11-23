GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview - Nations FC vs. Berekum Chelsea

Published on: 23 November 2024
Nations FC, the current leaders of the Ghana Premier League, will look to cement their position at the top of the table when they face Berekum Chelsea in a crucial matchday 12 encounter this weekend.

The match is set to take place on Sunday afternoon at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, where Nations will aim to extend their two-point lead with another commanding performance.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey's side enters the game with high morale, coming off a convincing 2-0 victory against league giants Asante Kotoko SC in their previous match.

Nations have been in scintillating form, riding a four-match winning streak during which they have scored nine goals without conceding any.

Adding to their confidence is the return of captain Razak Simpson from national team duty, providing a further boost to their already formidable squad.

In contrast, Chelsea have been struggling to find their rhythm. Samuel Boadu’s team is winless in their last four matches, a slump that has seen them slide to 9th place on the table, just three points above the relegation zone.

Chelsea's poor away form continues to be a concern, having secured only one win in their last 15 away games across all competitions.

A defeat on Sunday could further compound Chelsea's troubles, while Nations will be eager to capitalize on their opponents' struggles to solidify their dominance in the league.

