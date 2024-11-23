2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Preview - Nations FC vs. Berekum Chelsea

Nations FC, the current leaders of the Ghana Premier League, will look to cement their position at the top of the table when they face Berekum Chelsea in a crucial matchday 12 encounter this weekend.

The match is set to take place on Sunday afternoon at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, where Nations will aim to extend their two-point lead with another commanding performance.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey's side enters the game with high morale, coming off a convincing 2-0 victory against league giants Asante Kotoko SC in their previous match.

Nations have been in scintillating form, riding a four-match winning streak during which they have scored nine goals without conceding any.

Adding to their confidence is the return of captain Razak Simpson from national team duty, providing a further boost to their already formidable squad.

In contrast, Chelsea have been struggling to find their rhythm. Samuel Boadu’s team is winless in their last four matches, a slump that has seen them slide to 9th place on the table, just three points above the relegation zone.

Chelsea's poor away form continues to be a concern, having secured only one win in their last 15 away games across all competitions.

A defeat on Sunday could further compound Chelsea's troubles, while Nations will be eager to capitalize on their opponents' struggles to solidify their dominance in the league.