2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 12 Match Report- Hearts of Oak 1-1 Nsoatreman FC

Hearts of Oak managed a crucial draw against Nsoatreman SC on Saturday night at the University of Ghana Stadium in Matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians, coming off an excellent run with three consecutive wins, were determined to extend their streak but faced a resilient Nsoatreman side.

The FA Cup champions capitalised on a slow start from Hearts of Oak to take the lead in the early minutes of the game.

Stephan Diyou scored for the visitors in the 12th minute, stunning the Phobians and putting them under pressure.

However, it didn't take long for the hosts to restore parity, thanks to Salim Adams's strike just four minutes later.

Despite several efforts from both sides, the match ultimately ended in a draw. This result preserves Hearts of Oak's impressive run, having previously won against Medeama SC, Vision FC, and Karela United in their last matches.

With this draw, Hearts of Oak now sits third on the league table with 19 points, while Nsoatreman remains in 10th place, having failed to win any of their last five games in the Ghana Premier League.