2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview – Aduana FC vs Bechem United

Aduana FC will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face Bechem United in a highly anticipated local derby on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The match holds extra significance as both teams find themselves at opposite ends of the league table. Aduana FC are struggling in 13th place, while Bechem United are in strong form, pushing for a spot in the top four, currently sitting in fifth.

Aduana FC come into the match off a loss to Hearts of Lions last Sunday, and they have now gone three matches without a victory. Their defence has been a major concern, as they have conceded in every game during this run. Defensive adjustments will be key for Aduana FC if they hope to regain their footing and improve their form.

In contrast, Bechem United are entering the derby on a positive note, following a 1-0 win over Nations in their most recent match. Their defence has been solid, as they have kept three consecutive clean sheets. With such a strong defensive record, Bechem United will be full of confidence as they head into the game, hoping to continue their push for a top-four finish.

The two teams have faced each other six times since June 2022, with both clubs having won twice, and the other two encounters ending in draws. The most recent meeting, on September 15, 2024, ended in a goalless draw, with both sides scoring just two goals in their previous encounters, highlighting the balanced nature of their rivalry.

This season, Aduana FC have struggled, winning only three of their 18 matches, with nine draws and six losses. Their attack has been underwhelming, averaging just 0.72 goals per match, while conceding 0.94 goals. Bechem United, however, have had a stronger season, winning nine of their 18 matches, with six draws and three losses. Their attack has been more efficient, averaging 1.00 goal per match, and their defence has been impressive, conceding just 0.56 goals per match.

With Aduana FC in need of a turnaround and Bechem United looking to extend their solid form, this derby promises to be an exciting and crucial encounter for both sides.