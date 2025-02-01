2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview – Bibiani Gold Stars vs. FC Samartex

Bibiani Gold Stars will welcome defending champions, FC Samartex to Dun’s Park for premier league business on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The Miners lost the top spot after losing to Legon Cities last weekend and would aim for a return to the winning track when they host The Timber Giants.

Frimpong Manso’s team are just a point behind league-leading Asante Kotoko and a win would keep them firmly in the title race.

The defending champions have their title defense in jeopardy after winning two of their last ten matches.

The Timber Giants are 11 points adrift the top and would be keen to bank all three points to inch up on the league standings.

The hosts have failed to win in only one of their home fixtures this term which makes them front-runners in this clash.

Samartex on the other hand have recorded just one win on the road and it will be interesting to see how they put that poor run behind as they aim to stun their hosts on Sunday.