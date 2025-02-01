2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs. Basake Holy Stars

Dreams FC will host premier league debutants, Basake Holy Stars at the Tuba Astro Turf on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Both teams are yet to record their first win in the second round of the season with the hosts living precariously in the danger zone while the visitors sit in 9th position on the league standings with 23 points.

The Still Believe are six points behind Holy Stars and would aim for a return to winning ways to lift themselves out of the mire.

The visitors won’t have to worry about relegation but they would aim for a positive result to boost their chances of retaining their top flight status.

Dreams have made new additions to their squad and would hope they make an instant impact as they aim for a turnaround.