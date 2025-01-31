2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview – Karela United vs Berekum Chelsea

Karela will be desperate to snap a six-match winless run when they face Berekum Chelsea on Sunday. The match kicks off at 15:00 local time at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Ayinase.Karela’s form has been a cause for concern, with four consecutive losses against Asante Kotoko, Nsoatreman, Young Apostles, and Medeama. Their defensive struggles have been evident, as they’ve conceded in each of their last six games. With a leaky defence and a lack of offensive firepower, Karela will be hoping to find a way back to winning ways and avoid further slipping down the table.

Berekum Chelsea, by contrast, come into this match with momentum after securing two consecutive victories against Vision FC and Medeama SC. Their recent form has been solid, and they’ll be looking to extend their winning streak against a struggling Karela side.

The two teams have met six times since March 2022, with Berekum Chelsea holding the upper hand, having won four of those encounters. Karela, however, have managed two victories. The last meeting in September 2024 ended with Berekum Chelsea winning 1-0, and they’ll be looking to repeat that success.

Karela’s struggles have been reflected in their overall record this season, with only three wins from 18 matches. Their attack has been one of the least potent in the league, scoring just eight goals so far. Berekum Chelsea, on the other hand, have found more balance with 15 goals and 15 goals conceded across the same number of matches.

With Karela desperate to improve their defensive stability and Berekum Chelsea looking to continue their good form, this encounter promises to be an intense battle.