2024/25 Ghana Premier league: Week 19 Match Preview - Medeama vs Legon Cities

Medeama SC will face Legon Cities on Sunday at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa in what promises to be an intriguing Premier League clash. The match will mark the first game in charge for new Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko, who was appointed earlier in the week following the reassignment of Evans Adotey to technical director after a series of underwhelming results.

Medeama come into this match on the back of a tough run, with losses to Accra Lions and Berekum Chelsea extending their winless streak to four games. Defensive stability will be a key focus for Tanko, as the team has struggled to keep clean sheets, conceding in their last four matches. A solid defensive performance will be essential if Medeama are to reverse their recent form.

Legon Cities, on the other hand, are in a more positive frame of mind after securing back-to-back wins against Bibiani Gold Stars and Dreams FC. While they will be confident heading into the match, their away form remains a concern, as they have conceded goals in each of their last ten away matches. Strengthening their defence will be crucial if they are to extend their winning run.

In their recent head-to-head meetings, Medeama have dominated, winning five of the last six encounters, while Legon Cities have only managed one victory. The most recent clash, in September 2024, ended in a 1-0 victory for Medeama. Over the course of these six matches, Medeama have scored eight goals, while Legon Cities have found the net three times.

This season, Medeama have played eighteen matches, winning seven, drawing five, and losing six, scoring 17 goals (0.94 per match) while conceding 16 (0.89 per match). Legon Cities, in contrast, have struggled, winning just five of their 18 matches, with two draws and eleven losses. They have scored 14 goals (0.78 per match) but conceded 25 (1.39 per match).

Medeama will be looking to end their winless streak and start a new chapter under Ibrahim Tanko, while Legon Cities will be aiming to continue their recent momentum and improve their away form. This game could be a turning point for both teams as they seek to climb the league table.