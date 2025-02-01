2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview - Nations FC vs. Young Apostles

Nations FC will look to bounce back from their recent setback when they host Young Apostles FC in a crucial matchday 19 fixture at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

After seeing their four-game unbeaten streak snapped by Bechem United last weekend, Kassim Mingle Ocansey's side is eager to return to winning ways and strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.

Despite slipping to fourth place in the standings, Nations remain in the mix for a strong league finish.

Their dominant performances in previous matches have showcased their potential, but they must overcome the disappointment of last week’s defeat and refocus on securing maximum points at home.

Apostles, on the other hand, continue their battle for survival in their maiden Ghana Premier League campaign.

With 21 points from 16 games, Abdul Bashiru’s men need a dramatic turnaround to avoid relegation.

However, they have proven to be more competitive under their young Ghanaian coach, picking up valuable results, including a stunning 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC.

While Apostles have shown resilience, they have struggled to claim wins consistently. Nations, buoyed by home advantage and a week to regroup, should have enough quality to secure victory.