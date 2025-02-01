GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview - Vision FC vs Accra Lions

Published on: 01 February 2025
2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Preview - Vision FC vs Accra Lions

Vision FC will welcome Accra Lions to the Nii Adjei Kraku II Complex on Sunday for matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League. 

The Ewoo boys return to Accra after the defeat to Berekum Chelsea last week with hopes of ending a run of successive losses in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions travel to the Nii Adjei Kraku II park beaming with confidence after the 1-0 win over Medeama SC last Saturday.

Only three points separate the two sides despite Vision FC sitting in 12th place while Accra Lions languish in the relegation zone.

The Ghana Premier League first-timers defeated Accra Lions in the first round at the Accra Sports Stadium and will count on the experience of Elijah Addai and Kyei Baffour to deliver against their Accra rivals.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions, who have made some new signings will confide in the young squad for a positive result against Vision FC.

Both teams have won one of their last five matches with Vision earning more points after adding two more points to their tally.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more