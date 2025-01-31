2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 19 Match Report - Hearts of Oak 1-0 Heart of Lions

Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League on Friday, extending their unbeaten run to six matches.

A second-half penalty, coolly converted by forward Mawuli Wayo, proved decisive in securing all three points for the Phobians at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Head coach Aboubakar Ouattara made a few tactical changes to the team that was held to a goalless draw by Basake Holy Stars in their previous fixture.

He handed new signing Seth Osei a place in the starting lineup, while Kwesi Asmah and Abdul Aziz Adam also made their debuts for the club after coming on as second-half substitutes.

The first half saw Hearts create the better goal-scoring chances, although both teams were evenly matched in terms of possession.

Hamza Issah missed a golden opportunity in the 29th minute, failing to put his side ahead.

However, the breakthrough came early in the second half when Wayo confidently slotted home from the penalty spot, marking his fifth goal of the season.

With this crucial win, Hearts have climbed to fourth place on the league table, level on points with Lions and just one point behind leaders Asante Kotoko SC.

Meanwhile, Lions have struggled in recent matches, managing only one win in their last four games, suffering three defeats in the process.

Despite their setback, they remain in third place, still in contention for the top spot.

The Phobians will now look to build on this momentum as they aim to challenge for the league title, while Lions will need to regroup and find consistency to stay in the title race.