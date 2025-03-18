2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview – Basake Holy Stars vs. Bibiani Gold Stars

Basake Holy Stars will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the Ampain Sports Arena for their outstanding league match on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The hosts were not in action over the weekend and would be the more energized going into this game.

Holy Stars lie 12th on the league standings with 24 points after the premier league debutants failed to win in their last seven league matches.

They will be keen to end their winless streak against Gold Stars at their backyard.

The Miners will also look to return to winning ways following their 2-0 defeat to Aduana Stars last weekend.

Their main objective would be to bank all three points to turn the heat on league-leading Asante Kotoko.

Frimpong Manso’s team narrowly beat their hosts at Dun’s Park in the first round but they would have to work extra hard if they want to do the double over Holy Stars.