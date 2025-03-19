2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview – Bechem United vs Hearts of Oak

Bechem United welcome Hearts of Oak to the Nana Gyeabour Park for their rescheduled Ghana Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

The match, initially scheduled for February, was postponed after the league took a one-month break following the tragic passing of Kotoko fan Nana Pooley during a match in Nsuatre.

The hosts enter this encounter in strong form, boasting an impressive defensive record with ten consecutive clean sheets at home. They are coming off a victory over Vision FC last weekend and will be eager to extend their good run.

Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, will be without goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who is on international duty with the Black Stars for the World Cup qualifiers. The Phobians suffered a setback in their last outing, falling to Dreams FC, but can take confidence from their earlier 2-0 win over Bechem United this season.

Recent meetings between the two sides have been evenly matched. Since May 2022, Hearts have won three times, Bechem twice, with one draw. However, the Phobians have had the upper hand in goal tally, netting eight times compared to Bechem’s six.

Both teams have identical league records this season—10 wins, six draws, and five defeats. Bechem United have scored 21 goals while conceding 14, whereas Hearts have netted 19 and conceded 11, making this an evenly poised encounter.

With Bechem’s defensive resilience and Hearts’ hunger to bounce back, this promises to be a tightly contested battle in Bechem.