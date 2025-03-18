2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - Heart of Lions vs. Dreams FC

Heart of Lions will host Dreams FC at the Kpando Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon for the rescheduled Ghana Premier League Round 20 game. The home team, placed second in the league, will be aiming to solidify their spot in the top half of the league.

Dreams, ranked 13th, will be aiming to earn a positive result to keep them away from the relegation zone. The 'Still Believe' squad are boosted by their narrow victory over Hearts of Oak at the weekend.

The two sides have met three times in 2024, with Lions having the upper hand. They won two of the encounters (2-1 and 1-0), with one of the games ending 2-2.

This shows that Lions have been the better side in recent encounters, but Dreams have shown they can hold their own.

Lions come into this encounter with inconsistent form, winning two and losing two of their previous five matches.

Dreams have also been inconsistent but have two victories and two draws from their previous five games.

Lions have been strong at home, and their superior head-to-head record makes them the favorites. Lions have lost just once in their 22 home games.

However, Dreams' obstinacy can make this a hard-fought battle. A close match is expected, with Lions likely to edge it by a narrow margin.