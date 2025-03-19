2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - Legon Cities vs. Vision FC

Legon Cities FC host Vision FC on Wednesday night at the University of Ghana Stadium in a crucial Ghana Premier League encounter. Both teams are embroiled in a battle for survival on the league standings, with CCities eing 16th and Vision 14th.

City head to the match on the back of excellent home performance as they have won three home games on the trot since their last defeat, including beating Berekum Chelsea 2-1.

They have taken three of their previous five league matches, showing they are on track again.

Vision, however, have performed poorly in their recent away matches. They have lost three of their previous five away matches, including a 4-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko and a 2-0 defeat to Bechem United.

Their only away victory was against Accra Lions FC during matchday two, but they will need a stellar performance to win against Cities at home.

This will be a tightly contested match, and Legon Cities have slightly higher chances, as bookmakers would have it.

Given the good home form of Cities and bad away form of Vision, the home side has the advantage.

A close victory for Cities is on the cards, but Vision will try to spoil the party and grab a vital point or two.