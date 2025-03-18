2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview - Nations vs Aduana FC

Nations FC and Aduana FC face off on Wednesday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, renewing their battle in the Ghana Premier League.

Nations claimed a 2-1 victory in their last meeting in September and head into this fixture with confidence after defeating Medeama SC in their previous outing. However, defensive frailties remain a concern, with the team conceding in each of their last four matches.

Aduana FC, on the other hand, are in solid form defensively, having kept three consecutive clean sheets, including a win over Bibiani Gold Stars. Despite their strong backline, their goal-scoring struggles persist, with just 16 goals in 21 league matches - an average of 0.76 per game.

In head-to-head meetings since December 2023, Nations have won twice, while Aduana Stars have one victory. Nations have netted four goals in those encounters, with Aduana scoring three.

Currently sitting 5th with 35 points, Nations will aim to continue their push for a top-four finish. Aduana Stars, 11th with 25 points, need a win to climb the table. With both teams coming off victories, this promises to be an intense battle.