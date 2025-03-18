2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview – Samartex vs Medeama

Samartex face Medeama at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in a crucial Ghana Premier League encounter on Wednesday afternoon.

Their last meeting at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa ended in a goalless draw, and both sides will be eager for a breakthrough this time.

Samartex enter the match in fine form, extending their unbeaten streak to seven games after holding leaders Asante Kotoko. They sit 8th with 28 points from 21 matches, boasting a solid defence with just 12 goals conceded. However, their attack remains a concern, having netted only 14 goals.

Medeama, 7th with 32 points, aim to recover from a disappointing defeat to Nations FC. Defensive struggles have been evident, with goals conceded in their last five away games. While they have scored 22 goals this season, inconsistency has hindered their progress.

In recent meetings, Medeama have had the upper hand, winning two of the last five encounters, while Samartex have one victory. With both sides pushing for a strong finish, this promises to be a closely fought contest.