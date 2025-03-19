2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Preview – Young Apostles vs Asante Kotoko

Young Apostles welcome Asante Kotoko to the Wenchi Sports Stadium on Wednesday for a rescheduled Ghana Premier League fixture that was postponed in February following the tragic passing of Kotoko fan Nana Pooley.

This clash comes six months after their last meeting, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Young Apostles, currently 10th with 27 points, come into this game after a 2-1 victory over Accra Lions. Their home form has been impressive defensively, with four consecutive clean sheets, giving them confidence against the league leaders. However, their attack has struggled, scoring just 14 goals in 21 matches, an average of 0.67 per game.

Asante Kotoko, leading the table with 38 points, have been one of the strongest sides this season. They are unbeaten in their last three matches but were held to a 1-1 draw against Samartex in their previous outing. While they have been effective in attack with 24 goals in 21 matches, their recent defensive lapses have seen them concede in their last four away games.

Both teams have a nearly identical head-to-head record in recent meetings, making this an evenly contested fixture. Young Apostles will look to capitalise on their home advantage, while Kotoko will be determined to maintain their title charge.

This promises to be an exciting and competitive battle at Wenchi with both teams having something to prove.