2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report – Basake Holy Stars 0-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Bibiani Gold Stars returned to the summit of premier league standings after recording a hard-fought victory away to Basake Holy Stars at the Ampain Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Michael Nkoah's 69th minute beauty was the difference when the two sides met for their outstanding matchday 20 league match.

Nkoah was ruled offside after finding the net in the first half but his goal after recess stood to secure all three points for the visitors.

The Miners enjoy a slender lead atop the league table, only one point richer than second-placed Asante Kotoko.

Gold Stars will return to Dun's Park to host Hearts of Oak while Holy Stars will travel to Asante Kotoko.