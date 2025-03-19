2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report - Bechem United 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Bechem United edged Hearts of Oak 1-0 at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Wednesday, dealing the Phobians their second straight defeat in the Ghana Premier League.

Kofi Tompuo netted the decisive goal in the 52nd minute, capitalising on a well-worked move to hand Bechem all three points.

Hearts of Oak, who suffered a home loss to Dreams FC last Saturday, struggled to break down Bechem’s defence despite enjoying spells of possession.

The first half saw both teams battle for control, but clear-cut chances were limited.

After the break, Bechem United came out stronger, and Tompuo’s strike gave them the edge. Hearts of Oak pressed for an equalizer but lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

The result sees Bechem United push into the top four, firmly placing themselves in the title race.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have slipped out of the top four and now sit four points behind the league leaders, increasing the urgency to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.