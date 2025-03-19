2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report - Heart of Lions 1-2 Dreams FC

Dreams FC grabbed a crucial 2-1 away victory against Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium in a rescheduled Ghana Premier League Round 20 encounter on Wednesday afternoon.

The win is a significant morale booster for Dreams, who were struggling to stay above the relegation spot, while Lions were deprived of the chance to secure their spot in the upper half of the table.

Guests opened the score in the 17th minute when Joseph Esso converted a penalty in a composed manner, making Dreams the first to score.

Lions reacted quickly to level the score in the 25th minute through Nana Kwame Oppong, who finished with a great shot. The half-time score was 1-1, and both teams showed touches of class.

The second half saw a closely fought game, but it was Dreams who opened the scoring in the 76th minute.

Kofi Marshah delivered a crucial strike to get Dreams back in front, ultimately securing all three points for the visitors.

Lions tried to stage a revival but could not crack a resolute Dreams defence.

Even though they had started favorites having a formidable home record, Lions suffered only their second home defeat in 23 matches.

The loss can impact their title aspirations, but Dreams will take heart from the result as they continue the fight against the drop.