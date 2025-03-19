2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report - Legon Cities 1-1 Vision FC

Legon Cities FC and Vision FC played out a 1-1 draw in a tense Ghana Premier League encounter at the University of Ghana Stadium on Wednesday night. Both sides, fighting to escape the relegation battle, had everything to play for, and the match did not disappoint.

Cities, enjoying strong home form, started the game as the dominant side. They controlled possession and registered 12 goal attempts compared to Vision’s two.

The visitors got an early advantage when George Tei Nagadzi found the net, sending the away fans into celebration after eight minutes.

Cities pressed for an equalising goal, but Vision’s defence, along with some crucial saves from their goalkeeper, kept the deficit at one.

Vision, despite struggling away from home this season, showed resilience.

Cities' attacking prowess finally paid off with Williams Kweku Adjei scoring the equalizer in the second half.

The visitors defended deep and relied on counterattacks, while Cities pushed hard for a winner, forcing three saves from Vision’s goalkeeper.

Despite late pressure, Cities could not break through, and the match ended 1-1.

A crucial point for both sides, but Cities will see it as two points dropped given their dominance at home.