2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report - Nations 0-1 Aduana FC

Aduana FC secured a crucial 1-0 win over Nations FC in the matchday 20 outstanding match, courtesy of Emmanuel Marfo's 71st-minute strike.

This victory marks a significant turning point for Aduana FC, as they continue their push to escape relegation in the highly competitive Ghana Premier League.

Aduana FC has been in impressive form, with two wins and one draw in their last three games. This recent success, including the stunning away win against Nations FC, has injected new life into their season.

In contrast, Nations FC has struggled to find consistency, with only one win in their last five games, suffering four defeats. Despite this setback, Nations FC remain sixth in the league after 22 games.

Aduana FC, on the other hand, climbs to 11th place, with renewed optimism about finishing higher in the league standings.

As the season unfolds, Nations FC will seek to rebound when they visit Vision FC in their next match. Meanwhile, Aduana FC aims to maintain momentum as they host Medeama in their upcoming encounter.