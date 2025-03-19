2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report - Young Apostles 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko surrendered their place at the top of the Ghana Premier League table after being held to a goalless draw by Young Apostles at the Wenchi Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Both teams shared possession equally in a tightly contested encounter, but clear-cut chances were few. Kotoko, coming off a 1-1 draw with Samartex last Saturday, were eager to return to winning ways but found it difficult to break down a disciplined Young Apostles defence.

Young Apostles, making their home ground a difficult place to visit, held their own against the record Ghanaian champions. They defended well and posed occasional threats on the counterattack, though neither side could find the breakthrough.

The match, though short on goals, was an entertaining battle, with both teams displaying good tactical discipline. Kotoko pushed forward late in search of a winner, but the hosts stood firm to earn a valuable point.

The result sees Kotoko slip from the top of the table, while Young Apostles remain unbeaten in their last two games and sit 10th in the standings. The Porcupine Warriors will now need a strong response in their next fixture to keep pace in the title race.