2024/25 Ghana Premier League Week 23: Hearts of Oak to host Young Apostles, Kotoko to face Legon Cities

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season will resume this weekend with some interesting games to look forward to.

The league campaign has been on hold for a month following the violent incident that marred the Week 19 clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

During that game, a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko, Francis Yaw Frimpong, was stabbed to death.

After going on suspension for four weeks after that incident, the Ghana Premier League is resuming this weekend.

The first game of the matchday will see Hearts of Oak hosting Young Apostles at the Legon Sports Stadium on Saturday, March 8.

Later on Sunday, a total of seven matches will be played including the fixture between Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The last game of the matchday will be between Nsoatreman FC and defending champions FC Samartex. That game will be played on Monday, March 10.

Below is the full Week 23 fixture list.