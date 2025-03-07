2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Asante Kotoko vs. Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko return to action at the Baba Yara Stadium against Legon Cities with added motivation as they seek to honour their late supporter, Nana Pooley, who was laid to rest on Thursday in Kumasi. The club’s players attended the burial, and head coach Prosper Ogum has urged the team to give their best performance in tribute.

“It’s unfortunate, but we must honour him by putting our best into every training session and match. We owe it to him, and I believe we are ready to do that,” Ogum said ahead of the game.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season, with Legon Cities winning 2-1 in their previous clash on October 30, 2024. In their last six meetings since April 2022, both teams have won twice, with two matches ending in draws. Asante Kotoko have netted nine goals in these encounters, while Legon Cities have scored eight, highlighting their closely contested battles.

Asante Kotoko head into this game looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat against Nsoatreman on February 2. The Porcupine Warriors have had a solid campaign, winning ten of their 19 league matches, drawing four, and losing five. They have scored 21 goals, averaging 1.11 per match, while conceding 13 (0.68 per game).

Legon Cities, on the other hand, come into this fixture after a 1-0 loss to Medeama SC. Their struggles this season are evident, with just five wins from 19 matches, two draws, and 12 defeats. The Royals have struggled defensively, conceding 26 goals (1.37 per match) and scoring only 14 (0.74 per game). Their backline has been particularly vulnerable, conceding in each of their last ten away matches.

Asante Kotoko will aim to use home advantage at Baba Yara Stadium and emotional motivation to secure all three points. Their solid defence and better goal-scoring record make them favourites against a struggling Legon Cities side. However, Legon Cities will look to take inspiration from their last victory over Kotoko and improve their defensive stability to cause an upset.

A tightly contested battle is expected, but Kotoko will be determined to produce a performance worthy of their fallen fan.