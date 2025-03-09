2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview- Berekum Chelsea vs Accra Lions

Berekum Chelsea will welcome Accra Lions to the Nana Agyeman Badu Park II, their makeshift home, following the resumption of the Ghana Premier League after a month break due to the death of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley.

Ghana's football was temporarily suspended with new enhanced security and safety protocols put in place following acts of hooliganism which led to the unfortunate incident of February 2, 2025, in Nsoatreman.

Following the long break, both teams look ready for action with Chelsea and Lions all hoping to climb up the table.

Chelsea currently sits eight on the table with 25 points while Lions languish at the bottom with 16 points following a torrid campaign.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's meeting, Lions hold a good record against the Blues, having won three and draw one of their five meetings.

Chelsea's only win over Lions was in their first-ever meeting at the Golden City Park during the visitors first season in the league.

Accra Lions are under pressure to move out of the relegation place and will defend on the few experienced players in their squad. Remember Boateng, Musa Hamzata, Lawrence Setordjie and Issa Ibrahim remain some of the few players from last season's second-place finishers.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could count on the experience of Ghana Premier League veteran Stephen Amankona and forward Mezack Afriyie.

A win for Chelsea will lift them one or two places up the table while victory for Lions could hand their survival chances a boost.