2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview - Bibiani Gold Stars vs Nations FC

Bibiani Gold Stars welcome Nations to Dun’s Park on Sunday as both teams look to improve their standing in the Ghana Premier League. Their last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw five months ago, and with both sides needing points for different reasons, another intense battle is expected.

Gold Stars head into this fixture after a goalless draw against Samartex on February 2. They have been solid throughout the season, recording nine wins, seven draws, and three losses in 19 league games. Their attack has produced 19 goals (1.00 per match), while their defence has been impressive, conceding just ten goals (0.53 per match).

Nations, however, come into this match on a poor run after suffering back-to-back losses to Young Apostles and Bechem United. Despite their recent struggles, they have had a strong campaign overall, winning nine of their 19 games, drawing five, and losing five. Their attack has been more productive than Gold Stars, scoring 22 goals (1.16 per match) while conceding eleven (0.58 per match).

In their three previous encounters, Nations hold the advantage with one win and two draws, including the 1-1 result in their last meeting on October 13, 2024. Nations have scored two goals in these fixtures, while Gold Stars have managed just one.

Bibiani Gold Stars will look to capitalize on home advantage and their solid defensive form, while Nations aim to break their losing streak and improve their head-to-head dominance. With both teams having nearly identical records this season, this promises to be a competitive match.