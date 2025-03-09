2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Dreams FC vs. Aduana Stars FC

Dreams FC will welcome Basake Holy Stars to the Tuba Astro Turf for premier league business on Sunday, March 9 2025.

The hosts are 3 points above the relegation zone as they sit in 15th position on the league standings with 20 points.

The Still Believe endured a difficult start to their campaign and were beginning to find their feet just before the break.

Karim Zito will aim for a strong restart at their backyard against visiting Aduana Stars.

The Fire Boys occupy 13th position on the league standings and are just a point richer than their hosts.

Aduana have also had a difficult start this term and would want to put that behind and steer clear danger.

Both teams have recorded two wins in last five league matches and will set their sights on claiming on three points.