2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Hearts of Oak vs Young Apostles

The Ghana Premier League resumes this weekend after more than a month-long break, following the tragic passing of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley due to crowd violence. On Saturday, Hearts of Oak will take on Young Apostles at the University of Ghana Stadium, a venue that was previously flagged as unfit but has now been cleared for use after discussions between the club and the Club Licensing Board.

Hearts of Oak enter the game in strong form, stretching their unbeaten run to six matches after securing a 1-0 victory over Hearts of Lions on January 31. The Phobians have been solid defensively, recording four consecutive clean sheets, making them a tough side to break down. Their last meeting with Young Apostles ended in a 2-1 away win in October 2024, further boosting their confidence ahead of this fixture.

Young Apostles, however, are also enjoying a good spell of form, winning their last two matches against Nations FC and Nsoatreman. They remain unbeaten in their last four games, although their defence has been shaky, conceding in each of their last three away fixtures.

Statistically, Hearts of Oak have been the better side this season, winning nine of their 19 league games, drawing six, and losing four. They have scored 17 goals (0.89 per match) and conceded 10 (0.53 per match). Young Apostles, on the other hand, have played the same number of matches, winning six, drawing six, and losing seven, with 13 goals scored (0.68 per match) and 18 conceded (0.95 per match).

This promises to be a competitive match with both teams in decent form. Hearts of Oak will aim to extend their unbeaten run, while Young Apostles seek to cause an upset away from home.