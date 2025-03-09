GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 23 Match Preview – Karela United vs. Basake Holy Stars

Published on: 09 March 2025
Karela United train ahead of Holy Stars clash

Karela United return to league play at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium where they host premier league debutants Basake Holy Stars on Sunday, March 9 2025.

The Pride and Passion sit in the relegation zone with 17 points, 6 behind their hosts.

The hosts picked up a home win just before the break, which was their first in seven matches.

They will keen on winning this game to lift themselves out of the danger zone.

Holy Stars sit in 11th position on the league standings with 23 points and they have gotten an opportunity to regroup after going on a five-match winless streak before the break.

The game is a must win for both teams as they would see it as a chance for a fresh start to their campaign and they cannot afford to lose.

